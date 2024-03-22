Lawrence acting police chief suspended, accused of being "untruthful" about pursuit

Provisional police chief in Lawrence suspended over several allegations

LAWRENCE - William Castro, the acting police chief in Lawrence, has been suspended as a Massachusetts board looks into several allegations against him.

The state's Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) commission said Castro "engaged in a motor-vehicle pursuit," which violated the department's policies. He was also allegedly "untruthful" in his written report about the pursuit.

The commission is also looking into what they said are "credible reports" questioning Castro's hiring and certification practices. He previously served as Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña's chief of staff and before that he worked in the Essex County Sheriff's Department.

Castro's suspension is effective immediately. DePeña placed Castro on paid administrative leave and assigned Lt. Melix Bonilla as the acting police chief until further notice.