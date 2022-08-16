Lawrence to dedicate mural to fallen Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo

LAWRENCE - A memorial will be dedicated in Lawrence this week to honor a Marine killed in Afghanistan last year.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo was one of 13 U.S. service members killed on August 26, 2021 in a suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission at the Kabul airport. She was screening women and girls at the time.

Sgt. Rosario Pichardo grew up in Lawrence. She was just 25 years old.

This Friday, a mural will be dedicated in her memory at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.

Retired Gen. Joseph Dunford, a former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will speak at the ceremony. It's being organized by the Merrimack Valley Community Service Corps.