Marcos Muniz charged with murder after stabbing at McDonald's in Lawrence

Man stabbed to death at Lawrence McDonald's

LAWRENCE – A man was stabbed to death at McDonald's in Lawrence on Tuesday night, police said.

It happened at the restaurant on Broadway around 5 p.m.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said 32-year-old Kendrick Marcus Brown was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he died.

Marcos Muniz, 47, has been charged with murder.

Acting Lawrence Police Chief William Castro said the first responding officers "provided medical aid to the victim, secured the chaotic scene, identified witnesses, and immediately began searching for the suspect."

"Their professionalism led to the quick resolution to this case, including removing this dangerous individual off of the street," Castro said.

Muniz is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court.