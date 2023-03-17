Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire destroys popular bakery, liquor store in Lawrence

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Fire destroys popular bakery, liquor store in Lawrence
Fire destroys popular bakery, liquor store in Lawrence 01:36

LAWRENCE - Fire destroyed two businesses in Lawrence early Friday morning.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said they got an alarm from Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes on Essex Street around 4 a.m.

lawrence1.jpg
The fire destroyed Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes on Essex Street early Friday. CBS Boston

But when they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from Sweeney's package store next door. The chief said the fire in the liquor store grew so large they had to pull out and fight it from the outside.

No one was hurt, but Moriarty said both stores are "total losses."

lawrence2.jpg
The fire destroyed  Sweeney's package store on Essex Street early Friday. CBS Boston

The chief believes the fire started in the liquor store, but they don't know how it started yet. 

bakery.jpg
Daenerys Mazara (right) celebrates with her team at Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes in Lawrence in October 2022. CBS Boston

Back in October, WBZ-TV profiled Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes for Hispanic Heritage Month. Owner Daenerys Mazara opened up her bakery seven years ago and named it after her daughter.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 8:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.