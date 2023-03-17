Fire destroys popular bakery, liquor store in Lawrence

LAWRENCE - Fire destroyed two businesses in Lawrence early Friday morning.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said they got an alarm from Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes on Essex Street around 4 a.m.

The fire destroyed Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes on Essex Street early Friday. CBS Boston

But when they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from Sweeney's package store next door. The chief said the fire in the liquor store grew so large they had to pull out and fight it from the outside.

No one was hurt, but Moriarty said both stores are "total losses."

The fire destroyed Sweeney's package store on Essex Street early Friday. CBS Boston

The chief believes the fire started in the liquor store, but they don't know how it started yet.

Daenerys Mazara (right) celebrates with her team at Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes in Lawrence in October 2022. CBS Boston

Back in October, WBZ-TV profiled Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes for Hispanic Heritage Month. Owner Daenerys Mazara opened up her bakery seven years ago and named it after her daughter.