14-year-old charged after bringing gun to Lawrence High School

LAWRENCE - A 14-year-old student at Lawrence High School was taken into custody and charged for bringing a gun to school on Wednesday, police said.

Lawrence police said another student texted their parent that they believed a fellow student had a gun at school. That parent called 911, and school resource officers went looking for the student.

"As an Officer approached the suspect, he fled on foot leaving the Lawrence High School Campus," police said. "Following a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody, and the firearm was located."

Police do not believe the student meant to hurt anyone at school.

The 14-year-old is facing multiple firearms charges and is charged with resisting arrest.

"The rapid and safe resolution to this incident was a direct result of the diligence of both the student and the parent reporting the incident to the police, as well as the quick response of the Lawrence Police Department's School Resource Division," police said.