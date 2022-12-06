Lawrence Guy announced as Patriots' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

FOXBORO -- Whenever the Patriots host a charitable event, it's a good bet that you'll see Lawrence Guy volunteering his time. He has been one of the most active players in the community since joining New England in 2017.

On Tuesday, Guy was announced as New England's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which is considered one of the league's most prestigious honors. The award annually recognizes an NFL player for their outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as their excellence on the field.

When it comes to giving back to the community, you don't have to go too far back to find the latest example with Lawrence Guy. On Monday night, the Patriots defensive end and his wife, Andrea, hosted a holiday dinner at Gillette Stadium for five families from the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester. The families picked out a Christmas tree, made gingerbread houses, decorated ornaments, and opened presents from the Guy family at the event. After dinner, everyone got to take pictures on the Gillette Stadium field.

"It is a tremendous honor to be chosen as the Patriots 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee," Guy said of Tuesday's announcement. "My wife and I have always made giving back a priority, and the NFL and New England Patriots have given us a special platform to do so. My goal is to show up for the communities that shows up for me every Sunday. It is a blessing to be nominated because Walter Payton left such an inspiring legacy on this game, one that I will continue to try to emulate."

Guy's foundation -- the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation -- is a nonprofit organization that provides resources and opportunities for financially disadvantaged families. In August, the Guy family invited 150 high school students to Gillette Stadium for their 12th annual backpack giveaway, giving away backpacks that were filled with school supplies, snacks, and other necessities to get children ready for the upcoming school year.

Guy, who was diagnosed with dyslexia, dyscalculia, ADD and ADHD when he was 20 years old, has always placed a big emphasis on education with his foundation's work. He constantly meets with students to share his story and instill confidence in them.

Last month, his foundation hosted "Thanksgiving with the Guys" for the fourth straight year, providing 200 local families with Thanksgiving meals. At the event, Guy and his teammates handed out all the Thanksgiving fixings to each family in attendance, while also providing a catered meal. "Thanksgiving with the Guys" originated 13 years ago, while he was in college and worked with his dad to distribute turkeys to families in need.

Since then, more than 15,000 families have received Thanksgiving meals from the Guy family.

As for what's next in his community endeavors, Guy will take part in Tuesday night's "Patriots Gifts from the Gridiron" event at Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place. Fifty children from local homeless shelter programs will receive a $400 gift card to do some shopping for winter wear, compliments of the Patriots Foundation, Devin McCourty and Bass Pro Shops.

It's not even Guy's event, but he'll be there. While he loves the game of football, Lawrence Guy loves giving back even more.