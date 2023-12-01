Patriots' Lawrence Guy named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 13

FOXBORO -- In a season full of losses on the field, at least the Patriots are winning for their work in the community. Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy brought home some big honors on Friday, as he was named the NFL Players Association Community MVP for Week 13.

The NFLPA is recognizing Guy for donating 40 baby strollers to Black and indigenous mothers in need around the Boston area. He and his wife, Andrea, visited the Brookside Community Health Center in Jamaica Plain on Tuesday to meet with some of the mothers who received those strollers, and the Guys will be donating more strollers to other health centers around Boston.

"I am so honored to be named the NFLPA Community MVP," Guy said in a release. "The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation's community involvement and commitment is essential because it allows us to connect with and support those around us that are in need."

Guy, who was also a Community MVP in 2021, is always trying to help mothers in need through his foundation. In October, the Lawrence Guy Foundation hosted its third annual Charity Baby Shower at Gillette Stadium, handing out diapers, strollers, clothing, cribs, and car seats -- over $60,000 worth -- to expectant moms.

"We love to be able to create a positive impact that extends beyond our individual lives," said Guy. "Through giving back, we can build stronger, more resilient communities for the benefit of all."

The NFLPA will now donate $10,000 to Guy's foundation or the charity of his choice. In winning a Community MVP, Guy is now eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA gives to players. And don't be surprised if he takes home the Walter Payton Man of the Year award as well.