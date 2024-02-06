Illegal apartments discovered after fires in Lawrence

LAWRENCE - The Lawrence fire chief is sending a stark warning in light of recent fires where illegal apartments have been discovered.

Fire investigators said two illegal apartments were found in an attic and basement at a fire on Bodwell Street over the weekend. Eleven people were displaced in the fire.

Two illegal apartments were found at a fire at 170 Salem Street last month. During the dramatic fire rescue on Salem Street, a neighbor was trapped in a burning house and two firefighters were hurt.

"Here's a situation where we could have not only lost a civilian, but we could have lost two firefighters," said Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.

Two illegal apartments were found after a fire on Salem Street in Lawrence Nelly Perez

Neighbor Samuel Dela Cruz saw the early morning fire on Bodwell Street. "I've never seen a fire like that, not even close to my house," said Dela Cruz.

The fire chief says the illegal apartments have been popping up more often, as rent prices are spiking in the region.

"We just want people to be safe and that is our biggest goal, I don't want to stand on the sidewalk and say people died," said Chief Moriarty. "We're not trying to push people into the sidewalk, we're not trying to get them out into the cold. There's a difference whether they've done it right and they've followed the rules and being safe and it's unsafe."

"A lot of times these illegal apartments only have one exit which is very dangerous for us," added Lt. Jamil Ortiz with the Lawrence Fire Department.

First responders warn it's very dangerous not going through the proper inspection process, with fire and building inspectors, or not having safety equipment.

"We want to have smoke and CO detectors installed in a house, we don't want to expose the electrical wires in the house," said Chief Moriarty.

With 85% of Lawrence residents living in rented homes, city leaders urged tenants to have renters' insurance while vowing to address the issues.

Dela Cruz hopes it's soon. He's been looking for a safe and affordable apartment for three months.

"Rent is really expensive and houses too. I guess if it's happening it's because people are trying to find a cheaper place to live," said Dela Cruz.

Firefighters say if anyone feels unsafe in a rented apartment, they can always reach out to the Lawrence Fire Department at (978) 794-1204.