Lawrence neighbors lift car to save woman trapped underneath

LAWRENCE - A Lawrence community came together to save a woman who was trapped underneath her car.

The heart stopping moment happened in the middle of Bennington Street where cellphone video shows a woman pinned under the front wheel of her car with Good Samaritans frantically lifting the vehicle.

Her cries for help are what got the Burgos family's attention. Elvis and his dad were the first neighbors to get to her.

"She was saying in Spanish, 'Oh God, oh God, please help, oh God,'" said Elvis Burgos. "Who wouldn't do that you know? First instinct, it's the first thing you think about."

Victim was delivering flowers

The victim had been making a flower delivery when firefighters say she accidentally left the car in drive, then it rolled back on her leg, trapping her underneath.

A group of people lifted a car off a woman on Bennington Street in Lawrence. CBS Boston

Soon a dozen neighbors jumped in. "It was like the rush of the moment where she was screaming for help and she's grabbing on my leg and I'm just trying to lift up the car," said Elvis Burgos. "I couldn't imagine the pain she felt, the car weighed so much to being one leg and an old lady crushing your bones and stuff."

When the group and first responders heroically hauled the car off her, she was rushed to the hospital.

There was no doubt they could get it done. The community's collective strength turning a terrifying moment into an act of unity to help a neighbor in need.

"We're all a family here"

"A lot of people talk bad about Lawrence but in reality, we're all a family here," said witness Jenny Minaya. "We're here for her for anything, that she can come back here so we can see that she's fine. Just pray to God that she's good."

Firefighters say the victim suffered injuries to her legs, but she's expected to be OK and it's thanks to the community full of humble heroes.

"It's just the right thing to do so I don't think I'm a hero," said Elvis Burgos. "We were like 15. I guess we all put in a little thing."