Lawrence billboard project "starts a conversation" about history of town

LAWRENCE - Messages of social awareness, history and labor are now on display in Lawrence.

All thanks to a summer program spearheaded by Essex Arts Center and Andover Bread Loaf Program titled "Stories in our Skyline."

"The idea was to be able to combine writing and art and see how these play together in the public space." Essex Art Center Deputy Director, Gabriel Sosa said.

Over the weekend small groups walked the busy streets of Lawrence to observe the artwork on display on billboards throughout the city.

Residents asks questions and engaged in conversation.

"I'm hoping with each of the billboards that people walk away with a greater sense of curiosity about Lawrence its people, its history and it's future," Organizer, Jayvie Song said.

Lawrence High School senior Sebastian Navedo helped work on the project.

"We had three billboards that we were given and told to make a message and design," Navedo said.

The project included both high school students and rising college students. A total of three of these billboards here in the city of Lawrence.

The purpose is to spark conversation and explore social concerns in the community.

"I hope when people see these billboards, it starts a conversation or it ignites a new part of the conversation that it furthers the conversation. I think there are things that are happening in Lawrence that are not being talked about, so we hope to illuminate parts of the experience," Sosa said.

Creatively exploring how art and writing can exist in the public space and bring about positive change.