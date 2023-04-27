'Laura's Law' to help those in an emergency at Massachusetts hospitals

'Laura's Law' to help those in an emergency at Massachusetts hospitals

BOSTON - Changes are coming to Massachusetts hospitals to make it easier for people to find help in an emergency, thanks to a new law called "Laura's Law."

By January 1st, hospitals will have intercoms at their doors, new lighting, and signs directing people to the emergency department.

"Laura's Law" is named after Laura Levis, who collapsed from an asthma attack and died outside Somerville Hospital in 2016. The entrance was locked and there were no signs showing where the emergency room was.

Levis's husband campaigned to have the law passed, saying he was determined to share her story and help others. The law was signed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker in 2021. The new regulations are believed to be the first of their kind in any state.