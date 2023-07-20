Laura Kempton's cold case murder in Portsmouth NH solved with genetic genealogy, AG says

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - More than four decades after she was brutally killed, authorities said Thursday they have finally solved the cold case murder of Laura Kempton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The 23-year-old was found dead in her apartment with massive head trauma on September 28, 1981 after coming home from a night out with a friend. Detectives collected evidence that later revealed a male DNA profile, but the case remained unsolved.

But now, Attorney General John Formella and Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport say they know who killed Kempton after investigating "hundreds of leads and potential suspects" - thanks to a genetic genealogy analysis. The new forensic technology identifies Ronney James Lee as Kempton's killer, they said.

Lee was 21 years old at the time of the murder. He died of a cocaine overdose in 2005, authorities said.

If Lee were still alive, he would be charged with first degree murder for causing Kempton's death "while engaged in the commission of, or while attempting to commit aggravated felonious sexual assault," Formella said.

Ronney James Lee New Hampshire Attorney General

Lee's death means the case will be considered "solved" even without an arrest and prosecution, Formella said.

Genetic genealogy is increasingly being used by investigators to solve cold cases. It's what prosecutors said helped arrest Matthew Nilo, a lawyer accused of raping and kidnapping several people in Boston back in 2007 and 2008.

Even if a suspect hasn't willingly uploaded their DNA into a public system, investigators can match the DNA to a relative who may have used a genealogy website, and follow the trail from there.

"I think we can expect a ton of crimes to be solved that are decades old," Boston-based professional forensic genealogist Michael Brophy told WBZ-TV for the Nilo case.