Watch CBS News
Local News

Laundry room opens at Lowell middle school for student use and education

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

LOWELL - A laundry room was officially opened at Butler Middle School in Lowell on Friday, providing support to the school's most vulnerable students.

The school said making the room accessible and free for students eliminates the economic barrier that may keep vulnerable students from doing their laundry at home. The laundry room will also service as a teaching tool for home economics and self-care education.

In a Facebook post, Principal Jaime Moody said the laundry room represents "taking care of each other, taking care of self, and taking care of community."

The new washing machine and dryer, along with detergent, was all donated by the Carr Foundation.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 9:50 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.