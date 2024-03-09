Laundry room opens at Lowell middle school for student use and education

LOWELL - A laundry room was officially opened at Butler Middle School in Lowell on Friday, providing support to the school's most vulnerable students.

The school said making the room accessible and free for students eliminates the economic barrier that may keep vulnerable students from doing their laundry at home. The laundry room will also service as a teaching tool for home economics and self-care education.

In a Facebook post, Principal Jaime Moody said the laundry room represents "taking care of each other, taking care of self, and taking care of community."

The new washing machine and dryer, along with detergent, was all donated by the Carr Foundation.