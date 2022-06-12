Late winner sends Revolution past Sporting Kansas City 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kansas – The New England Revolution (5-5-4; 19 pts.) defeated Sporting Kansas City (3-8-6; 14 pts.), 2-1, in 87-degree heat on Sunday afternoon at Children's Mercy Park. The victory, the Revolution's second straight triumph on the road, extends New England's unbeaten streak to six matches in league play. Forward Gustavo Bou delivered the opening goal, converting on midfielder Dylan Borrero's first MLS assist in the 30th minute. New England played with a man advantage for the majority of the second half, after Kansas City midfielder Oriol Rosell received his second yellow card of the afternoon in the 48th minute. Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng broke a 1-1 tie with the game-winning goal in the 87th minute.

Borrero registered his first MLS start after logging appearances off the bench in his first two matches. The 20-year-old Colombian winger, acquired by New England in April under the MLS U-22 initiative, posted a 73-minute shift with his first MLS assist on Bou's goal with a clever chipped ball behind Kansas City's back line. Bou, who has now scored in consecutive matches, led New England's attack with four shots, including three on target. Boateng's goal, scored after Bou's initial shot was spilled by Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia, marked the midfielder's second tally of the season. Boateng now owns five career game-winning goals, including two in a Revolution uniform.

Sunday's match featured the MLS debut of 22-year-old Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrović. Acquired in April from Serbian club FK Čukarički, Petrović tallied one save in the content, a point-blank denial on Russell's right-footed shot in the 67th minute to keep the score knotted at 1-1.

New England returns to action on Wednesday night, when the Revolution host Orlando City SC at Gillette Stadium on the club's annual Pride Night. The Revolution's first midweek MLS match of the season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs locally on TV38, myRITV (Rhode Island), and Cozi TV (Western Mass.). The match also airs on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio in Portuguese.