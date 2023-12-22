Last minute shoppers offer a boost for small businesses in Boston

BOSTON - For small independent shops, this weekend could make or break the bottom line. "I call it the super bowl of retail because this is when everybody comes out," said Felice Lee, general manager of a shop in Jamaica Plain called Susanna. "When you shop online, you can't touch, you can't try on," she said.

Another problem is that holiday shipping deadlines have come and gone by now.

"I'm not a computer person," said Kippy Dewey who bought a hat there. "I'm not an online person. I like to go into the stores."

"It's a super busy day for last minute shoppers," said Phil Celeste, who owns On Centre, also in J.P. "It's mainly people who, if they've ordered things online and haven't received it, they come here."

Analysts say this Saturday is the busiest day of the year for in-person shopping. This weekend breathes new life into stores hit hard by online competitors. "This is their opportunity to hopefully put them in the black, get rid of the rest of their inventory, and allow them to be profitable as they move into 2024," said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts.

Crowded Newbury Street was not only full of last-minute shoppers Friday, but also people exchanging online gifts that did not turn out to be a good fit. "It's nice to actually see it in person. I feel better about actually purchasing it rather than online. You never know, hence the returns that we're doing today," she said.

Another option for last minute shoppers are gift cards, which can be sent using email or apps, and are available even at most small independent shops.