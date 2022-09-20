Lasell University reduces price of tuition, room and board by 33%

NEWTON -- Lasell University in Newton announced Tuesday they plan to reduce the price of its tuition and room and board by 33%.

According to the school, the combined tuition and standard room and board price will be $39,500 for the 2023-2024 academic year. The price was $59,130 for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Tuition will be $26,000 and standard room and board will be $13,500.

The school said the price reduction better reflects the actual out-of-pocket costs that the majority of current Lasell students pay after scholarships are considered.

"For many students, the college application process can be overwhelming. This new approach to pricing will mitigate 'sticker shock,' and help students and families make informed financial and academic decisions," said Lasell President Michael Alexander.

The school also said its housing and food plan will now be one of the cheapest in the Boston area and New England.