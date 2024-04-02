Red Sox legends remember Larry Lucchino and his love for Boston baseball

BOSTON -- Red Sox Nation is in mourning after the passing of former team president and CEO Larry Lucchino, who died Tuesday at the age of 78.

As part of the ownership group that bought the Red Sox in 2002 along with John Henry and Tom Werner, Lucchino was an instrumental figure in the franchise ending its World Series drought in 2004. Lucchino's leadership and baseball expertise not only helped the ownership group revamp Fenway Park, but two more titles followed in 2007 and 2013.

Without Lucchino, there's a good chance that none of that would have happened in Boston baseball. He may not have taken the field for the team, but his impact on the Red Sox and, more recently, the Worcester Red Sox, cannot be understated.

Tributes began to pour in for Lucchino shortly after news broke of his death Tuesday morning, including many from Red Sox players and front office members that he worked with along the way.

Former Red Sox GM Theo Epstein remembers Larry Lucchino

"Larry leaves behind a giant baseball legacy full of historic accomplishments with three different organizations. For me and for so many of my best friends in baseball, Larry gave us our start, believing in us and setting an enduring example with his work ethic, vision, competitiveness and fearlessness. He made a profound impact on many in baseball — and on the game itself — and will be missed."

Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz remembers Larry Lucchino

"Larry Lucchino was someone who really cared about the Red Sox doing well. When I first joined the organization, he was just the business guy who dealt with the agent. As a player, it was sometimes hard to understand where he was coming from, but he made everything about winning and the organization doing well. Once we got to know each other better, we became really good friends. I loved Larry. He supported me and always gave me really good advice. Our relationship kept getting better and better. It is so sad to see him go, and I send my condolences to his family and all who loved him. He knew how to put the pieces together. When you talked to Larry and understood what the Red Sox meant to him, you got the memo: win."

Red Sox Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez remembers Larry Lucchino

"My heart goes out to the Lucchino family. They lost not only a great man, but a visionary with the biggest heart, even though he tried to cover it playing shy and trying to hide away from people's eyes…but not me; he didn't fool me. We just lost a dear friend and we're all sad about it. I will miss you my dear friend. R.I.P Larry"

Former Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia remembers Larry Lucchino

"Larry was a winner. Didn't matter if it was a contract negotiation, saving Fenway, asking players what we need to compete. Larry was going to work until the job was finished. He had a presence and an attitude that wouldn't be denied. He was a tone setter for our organization."

Former catcher and Red Sox game planning coordinator Jason Varitek remembers Larry Lucchino

"Red Sox Nation lost a legend today. Larry was larger than life and loved to win, something that drive his teams to do the same. It was an honor to play for him, know and learn from him, and to see his visions brought to life. The mark that he has left on the Red Sox, on baseball, will never be forgotten."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora remembers Larry Lucchino

"Larry was a visionary. He saw things before they happened, taking the fan experience to the next level in every city he worked. And he won. He was a relentless winner. Larry led a great life and impacted so many of us. I'm thankful to have had him as a part of my life."

Former Red Sox GM/Current Pirates GM Ben Cherington remembers Larry Lucchino

"I'm very sad to hear the news about Larry. He won more fights than most of us will ever know and I know he fought this last one with the same determination he brought to everything. I was fortunate to work with and learn from Larry for over a decade. His arrival in Boston was a critical spark behind the transformation of the team. Larry often said 'good fortune favors the bold' and during a lifetime of bold decisions he helped a lot of us toward good fortune. RIP Larry."

Worcester Red Sox manager Rich Gedman remembers Larry Lucchino

"Larry being Larry, he grabbed hold of the moment, meaning it's Opening Day and we'll see a celebration of baseball because of his in Worcester, Gedman told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche. "Amazing man and he will be missed."

"He had this tremendous vision. He created a lot of memories for a lot of people, and I'm sure he'll be looking down at his creation today," Gedman said of the Worcester team. "We're all lucky for having been around such a fine man who thought so much about everyone else. I don't know if my words can give him justice for what he's done in this game."