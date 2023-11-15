Lantern returned to top of Scituate Lighthouse after more than a year of repairs
SCITUATE – A Scituate landmark is starting to get back to its original form.
The lantern room was removed in October 2022 after experts found safety and structural concerns.
After more than a year of repair work, the lantern is back where it belongs.
The Scituate lighthouse was built in 1811, making it one of the oldest in the country.
