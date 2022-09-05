Landmark's Embassy Cinema in Waltham to close Monday

WALTHAM -- Monday will be the last picture show at Landmark's Embassy Cinema in Waltham.

The once-popular theater will close for good after the scheduled slate of shows.

Landmark Theatres, the Los Angeles company that owns the theater, said staff shortages and declining ticket sales are behind the decision.

The theater opened at a nearby location in 1928. Then, in 1988, Landmark built the new Embassy behind the vacant lot where the original theater stood.

Landmark also owns a theater in Cambridge's Kendall Square that will remain open.