Lancaster Police warn about community page scams

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Police Department put out a warning on Facebook on Friday about community pages being targeted by group members.

People have allegedly been joining the groups just to target other members in business transactions on the pages.

Police say there have been multiple reports of scams during the transactions.

More and more community pages are being targeted by those who become Members of the Group just to target other members.... Posted by Lancaster Massachusetts Police Department on Friday, April 28, 2023

In order to avoid more financial losses or identity theft, police advise members to verify posts and to check for things like comments being shut off, newly created profiles with few posts or followers, and prices that seem too good to be true.