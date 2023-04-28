Lancaster Police warn about community page scams
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Police Department put out a warning on Facebook on Friday about community pages being targeted by group members.
People have allegedly been joining the groups just to target other members in business transactions on the pages.
Police say there have been multiple reports of scams during the transactions.
In order to avoid more financial losses or identity theft, police advise members to verify posts and to check for things like comments being shut off, newly created profiles with few posts or followers, and prices that seem too good to be true.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.