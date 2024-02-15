Best salad bar in the world? Lambert's Market in Westwood says they have it

WESTWOOD - There's a family run market south of Boston where people actually get excited about grocery shopping. The owners of Lambert's Market say shopping there is an event.

"I think about it every day. It's an honor, I love it," Nino Lambert, who runs the store, told WBZ-TV.

His father and uncles opened the original location on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester more than 70 years ago. But this is not your average grocery store. Lambert's has a New York style deli, homemade calzones and a hot bar. But the star of the show is the salad bar.

"People want to come here, it's kind of an event. It's the best salad bar in the world. If you can find me a better one, then we'll change it, but I haven't found one yet," Lambert said.

Connie, a Lambert's employee for 16 years, is the woman behind the salad bar. She and her team begin prepping the 100-plus toppings and thirty dressings at 4 a.m. They crank out 2,000 pounds in salad per day in the summer.

"This is the best salad bar in New England hands down. I just came from Weymouth," customer Zach Fisher told WBZ, as he made a salad with cheese, ham, turkey and corn toppings.

So, what makes Lambert's salad bar so good?

"I'm in there at 2:30 in the morning, the trucks get there at 5, we load up what I pick out for the day and it's back in our stores by nine o'clock, 9:30 every day, so you can't beat the freshness," said produce buyer Neil McCarthy.

"People come to Lambert's because they want to. Not because they have to, because they want to," said brother Billy Lambert.

Billy runs the Dorchester store and is the one responsible for a sign that went viral a few years ago banning NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell from Lambert's during Deflategate.

Now that a lot of time has passed, is Goodell now allowed in the Dorchester store?

"Absolutely not. He crossed the line and once you cross the line with me or with Lambert's you're all done," Billy told WBZ.

Nino said the real reason behind Lambert's success is the relationships they've developed with their customers.

"We try to make a connection with every customer, what sports teams they like, how their kids are doing. We get to know each other and it's nice. Our customers want us to do good, they're invested in us."

Lambert's Market is at 220 Providence Highway in Westwood and at 777 Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester.

For more information, visit their website.