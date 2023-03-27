Lamar Jackson announces that he's requested a trade from Ravens

BOSTON -- Occasionally in the world of sports media, a source is impeccable. And in the case of Lamar Jackson requesting a trade away from the Ravens, that is certainly the case.

Jackson tweeted on Monday that he requested a trade from the Ravens earlier this month.

"As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that's has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl," Jackson tweeted. "You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I'll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You'll See me again."

Jackson's dissatisfaction with the Ravens' contract offers is not news, per se, as the team has been unable to lock in the quarterback for the long term. The 26-year-old just completed his fifth NFL season, and the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him this offseason.

That tag allows other teams to make offers on Jackson, which the Ravens can choose to match. If not, that team would have to send two first-round picks to the Ravens to secure the player.

The Ravens placed that tag on Jackson in early March, but there clearly has been no movement just yet. Monday's tweet -- while stating the obvious, perhaps -- may spur some action for the quarterback and the Ravens.