Out-of-control unmanned boat on Lake Winnipesaukee hits and capsizes Marine Patrol boat

GILFORD – An out-of-control, unmanned boat caused a chaotic scene on Lake Winnipesaukee Wednesday night as it crashed into a Marine Patrol boat and sent two officers into the water.

A 911 caller reported a person in the water yelling for help while a boat was circling around them in the area of Round Island in Gilford around 10:30 p.m.

Two Marine Patrol officers discovered the boating crash and two people in the water. Both people were pulled onto the boat and transferred to a Gilford Fire Department vessel.

The boat from the crash was still running and "wandering erratically on the lake," New Hampshire State Police said.

An overturned Marine Patrol boat after a crash on Lake Winnipesaukee. New Hampshire State Police

Police said the officers made "a valiant and treacherous attempt" to stop the boat. They tried to throw a line into the water in hopes of entangling the propeller to slow it down.

One attempt was unsuccessful. During the second try, the boat made an "unexpected turn" toward the Marine Patrol vessel. The officers tried to swerve, but the unmanned boat slammed into their vessel's stern, causing it to capsize.

Impact threw the officers overboard and "momentarily" pinned them under the boat, police said. At this point, their boat was being dragged by the unmanned boat.

The officers were able to escape and Good Samaritans pulled them onto their boat. Those Good Samaritans were also able to board and stop the unmanned boat, which had been slowed down by dragging the Marine Patrol boat.

Police said both people involved in the original boat crash were taken to an area hospital but are expected to survive. The officers were evaluated as a precaution at the hospital, but were not hurt.