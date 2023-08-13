Watch CBS News
Boat abandoned on rocks after Lake Winnipesaukee hit-and-run crash

WOLFEBORO, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said someone abandoned their boat and left the area after slamming into another vessel on Lake Winnipesaukee.

It happened Saturday around 11 p.m.

An abandoned boat on Lake Winnipesaukee.  New Hampshire State Police

Responding police found a 50-foot SeaRay boat registered out of Windham that was on the rocks in Winter Harbor after crashing into a docked boat. 

The operator was not on scene when police arrived.

No one was on the docked boat at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.

A damaged boat following a hit-and-run crash on Lake Winnipesaukee.  New Hampshire State Police

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said the man who was operating the boat and several passengers were taken from the scene by a 1997 Well Craft registered out of Pelham.

Witnesses saw the Well Craft leaving the scene. It was located docked at a residence in Tuftonboro, police said.

No further information is currently available. 

