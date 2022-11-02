Police seek information about Guy Rockwell Muldavin, husband of 'Lady of the Dunes'

Investigators seek information about husband of "Lady of the Dunes"

BOSTON - Police investigating the homicide of the "Lady of the Dunes" in Provincetown are seeking information about a man she was married to.

On Monday, FBI investigators revealed the identity of the woman found dead in the Provincetown dunes in July 1974 as Ruth Marie Terry.

State Police believe she married Guy Rockwell Muldavin months before her body was found. Muldavin, a white male, is now dead. He was also known to use the names of Raoul Guy Rockwell and Guy Muldavin Rockwell. Muldavin was born on October 27, 1923.

State Police also learned the victim went by other names including Teri Marie Vizina and Teri Shannon.

State police say the investigation is still ongoing, but they believe Muldavin is the same man possibly linked to crimes in Seattle. Although he was never charged, he may have been suspected in the deaths of his ex-wife and her daughter.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts about Muldavin and Terry in 1973 and 1974 are asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at 1-800-KAPTURE.