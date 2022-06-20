Report: Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets at "impasse" on contract situation

BOSTON -- Kyrie Irving's time in Cleveland ended poorly. His time in Boston ended poorly. His tenure with the Nets may be well on its way to ending poorly, too.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are currently at an "impasse." And it could very swiftly lead to the end of Irving's time in Brooklyn after just three disappointing seasons.

Irving has a player option for the upcoming season, one that would pay him $36.9 million next year. But the 30-year-old obviously wants a longer-term deal in place, and the Nets are a bit unsure as to whether or not they want to make that commitment. (Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News had previously reported that the Nets were "hesitant" and then "outright unwilling" to give Irving a long-term deal.)

"Conversations about Irving's future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets," Charania wrote. "An impasse currently exists among the parties that clears the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open marketplace, those sources said."

According to Charania, if Irving's Brooklyn career is indeed over, then a LeBron James reunion with the Lakers in L.A. is a possible. The Clippers and Knicks are also considered to be "among the interested suitors."

Irving joined the Nets in 2019, reneging on his stated desire to sign with the Celtics after his contract expired that summer. Irving -- who grew up in northern New Jersey -- spoke of the importance of returning "home" when he signed with the Nets.

"Home is where I want my legacy to continue," he wrote on Instagram in 2019. "I'm happy to be in Brooklyn."

After this year's playoff run, Irving spoke of working with the Nets front office to continue to build in Brooklyn. Yet after GM Sean Marks made some backhanded comments about Irving, it seems as though the front office has decided it no longer wants Irving to be a building block.

Teaming up with Kevin Durant was expected to bring championship glory to Brooklyn, but the Nets have won just one of their four playoff series since getting that superstar duo.

And now it appears like a strong possibility that Irving's final act in Brooklyn will be getting swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.