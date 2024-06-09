Celtics post Kryie Irving's quote about Boston crowd on jumbotron ahead of Game 2

BOSTON -- Kyrie Irving expressed some disappointment in the Boston crowd after the first game of the NBA Finals, saying he expected the TD Garden to be a "little louder" than it was during Game 1 on Thursday night. The Celtics are doing what they can to make sure the Boston crowd lives up to Irving's expectations in Sunday night's Game 2.

Shortly before the Celtics and the Mavericks tipped off, Irving's quote about Celtics fans was posted on the jumbotron inside TD Garden. Boston fans responded as they do when they see Irving on the court: With a loud smattering of boos and a lot of "Kyrie Sucks!" chants.

Celtics put Kyrie Irving’s take on the Game 1 atmosphere on the jumbotron to rev up TD Garden before Game 2 pic.twitter.com/TDypgFWGU2 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 9, 2024

Irving was booed again when he was introduced in the Mavs' starting lineups. We'll hear his critique on the Boston crowd after Game 2 is in the books later tonight.

While Irving said he wasn't impressed with the fan reaction in Game 1, the Celtics faithful did their part to rattle the Mavs guard throughout the 107-89 Boston victory. Irving was just 6-for-19 from the floor and missed all five of his three-point attempts for 12 points. Irving was a game-worst minus-19 in Game 1 and committed three turnovers.

Irving has a long history with Boston fans after he left the organization as a free agent in 2019 following two seasons with the Celtics. He stomped on the Celtics logo at midcourt during one of his returns as a member of the Nets, and then flipped off C's fans two years ago during a Boston-Brooklyn playoff series at TD Garden. After one of Irving's games in Boston, a Celtics fan was arrested after throwing a water bottle at the guard.

So far, everyone has been on their best behavior in the NBA Finals.