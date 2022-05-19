Kyle Lowry ruled out for Heat in Game 2 vs. Celtics; Marcus Smart probable for C's

BOSTON -- The Miami Heat will once again be without their starting point guard for Game 2 against the Celtics.

Kyle Lowry was ruled out for Game 2 due to his ongoing hamstring issue. Additionally, starters Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are both listed as questionable due to hamstring injuries of their own.

For Lowry, Thursday will mark his fourth straight missed game and his eighth missed playoff game overall. He missed the final two games against Atlanta in the first round, along with the first two and final two games against Philadelphia.

Strus struggled in the first half of Game 1 but stepped up in the second half, hitting three 3-pointers and pitching in with 11 points. Vincent was 5-for-10 (including 3-for-7 from 3) while finishing a plus-23, second-best on Miami behind only Jimmy Butler.

For the Celtics, starting point guard Marcus Smart was listed as probable, after he missed Game 1 with a foot sprain. Starting forward Al Horford, though, was listed as doubtful, as he remains in health and safety protocols.