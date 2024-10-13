Kyle Dugger returning for Patriots vs. Texans; Tyquan Thornton inactive in Week 6

What can we expect from Patriots Drake Maye in first career NFL start?

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will have safety Kyle Dugger back in the mix on defense Sunday against the Houston Texans. Dugger is active for New England's Week 6 tilt at Gillette Stadium after missing last week's loss to the Dolphins with an ankle injury.

The Patriots could certainly use a boost at safety with Jabrill Peppers placed on the NFL Commissioners Exempt List earlier this week following his arrest last weekend. Dugger will bring some stability to New England's secondary, with Marte Mapu and Jaylinn Hawkins his likely running mates at safety as the Patriots look to slow down C.J. Stroud and the Texans.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki is also set to make his New England debut after he was activated from from injured reserve on Saturday. The free-agent signing from the offseason missed the first five weeks of the season with a knee injury. He could provide a boost in the middle of the field, after the Patriots lost captain Ja'Whaun Bentley to a season-ending injury in Week 2.

The Houston ground game will also be getting a boost on Sunday, as lead running back Joe Mixon will be back in the lineup after he missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

Here is New England's full list of inactive for Sunday's game:

New England's lead back Rhamondre Stevenson was ruled out on Friday after he missed the entire week of practice with a foot injury. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye -- making his first career start for New England -- will be relying on Antonio Gibson out of the Patriots' backfield. Gibson has averaged 5.9 yards per carry on his 35 attempts this season. JaMycal Hasty and Terrell Jennings (who was elevated from the practice squad) could also get some run for the Patriots.

Maye will have DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynnn Polk, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, and KJ Osborn in his receiver arsenal on Sunday. Bourne is in his second game back after playing 16 snaps (and finishing with one reception) last week against Miami, and should be in line for a bigger workload against the Texans.

Tyquan Thornton and rookie Javon Baker will not be part of that mix, as both both are healthy scratches for Sunday's game.

On special teams, the Patriots will have practice squader Tucker Addington snapping the football with captain Joe Cardona (calf) inactive on Sunday.

On special teams, the Patriots will have practice squader Tucker Addington snapping the football with captain Joe Cardona (calf) inactive on Sunday.