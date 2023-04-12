Medford High's softball team will honor Boston Marathon bombing victim one last time

MEDFORD - The Medford High softball team is batting up for the annual Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament this weekend.

"It just feels like a great way to keep doing something she would've loved," said senior softball player Sophia Purifory.

Krystle Campbell was once one of the girls on the field. The Medford High graduate was just 29 years old when she was killed in the Boston Marathon bombings 10 years ago. Since that horrific day, the city has honored her memory with a yearly softball tournament.

The Medford High softball team is practicing for the annual Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament. WBZ News

"The girls get so excited to play for Krystle, in her honor, and really represent her legacy," said Interim Varsity Coach Brenna Kristiansen.

The team was practicing for the tournament, which takes place April 15 and 16 at Columbus Park in Medford.

The tournament raises money for the Krystle Campbell Scholarship Fund at UMass Boston.

Purifory tells WBZ how much honoring Campbell's legacy has meant to the team over the years. "Whenever they step on the field, remember, this is a woman that was on this field as well," she said.

Medford will take on Arlington Catholic High School on Saturday. Billerica Memorial will then face Swampscott High. The championship game will take place on Sunday.

Krystle Campbell died in the Boston Marathon bombings 10 years ago. Campbell family

"Everyone comes down Saturday and cheers on our team," said senior player Rebecca Price.

The 10th tournament will be their final round of games honoring Campbell. Coach Kristiansen explained the team wanted to end the yearly tradition on such an important anniversary. "We decided to go and make this the final tournament because we found it to be extra special. It's the 10-year (anniversary) and it falls on the date."

The Medford High softball team has worked to fundraise even more this year because of that.

"It's a time when the community really comes together. Our fundraising is amazing," said Kristiansen.

For the girls playing in Campbell's honor, putting in their all for the final tournament isn't even a question.

They plan to finish for Krystle, Boston Strong.

"We didn't win last year but I think this year we can win," added Purifory.

The tournament kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will showcase the team's efforts on and off the field. There will also be visits from Boston Marathon bombing survivors.

The softball team will still continue their fundraising efforts for the Krystle Campbell Scholarship Fund in the following years.