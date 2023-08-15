Kristaps Porzingis will not play in FIBA World Cup due to foot injury

BOSTON -- Some conflicting reports over the past week have surfaced on the health status of Kristaps Porzingis. On Tuesday, Porzingis cleared the air himself.

The 28-year-old tweeted that he will not be playing for his native Latvia in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup as he continues to deal with plantar fasciitis.

"It is difficult, I feel very responsible to myself and the supporters of the Latvian national team, but a decision has been made that I will not play in the World Cup," he tweeted in Latvian. "After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness. This joint decision has been made by both the medical staff and coaching staff of the national team, as well as the Celtics team -- with the advice and opinion that it is now necessary to continue the recovery process."

Ir grūti, es jūtos ļoti atbildīgs savu un Latvijas valstsvienības atbalstītāju priekšā, taču ir pieņemts lēmums, ka es nespēlēšu Pasaules kausā.



Pēc vairāku nedēļu atlabšanas procesa un atkārtota MRI izmeklējuma, vēl joprojām pēdas plantārais fascīts man neļauj atrasties uz… pic.twitter.com/mvyk4Dj8lU — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) August 15, 2023

Porzingis played in 65 games last year for Washington, the most he's played since the 2016-17 season, his second year in the NBA. He missed the last six games of the season before being traded to the Boston Celtics in a three-team deal that sent Marcus Smart to Memphis. The Celtics subsequently signed Porzingis to a two-year extension worth $60 million, extending his deal through the 2025-26 season.

The World Cup begins Aug. 25, featuring 32 national teams competing in Japan, Indonesia and the Phillippines.

"Such a decision is not easy to make, but I promise that I will be there and support the team as much as I can," Porzingis tweeted.