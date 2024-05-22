Kristaps Porzingis could reportedly return for Boston Celtics in Game 4 of Eastern Conference Finals

BOSTON -- We've known that the Celtics and Kristaps Porzingis were targeting the Eastern Conference Finals for the big man's return to the Boston lineup. Now we have a potential date that Porzingis could return to the court.

Porzingis has been out for the last three weeks with a right calf strain that he suffered in Game 4 of the first round against the Miami Heat. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Porzingis could be back for Monday's Game 4 of the conference finals in Indiana.

"When this series returns to Indiana, I'm told that Porzingis could return as soon as Game 4 on Monday," Woj said on Tuesday's NBA Countdown ahead of Boston's Game 1 victory over the Pacers. "Now, the Celtics are certainly not going to rush him. Game 4 on Monday would be about a month from when he went out April 30 against the Heat. Missed the entire Cleveland series with that right calf injury, but he is progressing and there is momentum he will return in this series."

Reporting for ESPN NBA Countdown on Kristaps Porzingis’ looming return for the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals pic.twitter.com/xKSIPQpR48 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 21, 2024

Porzingis was the perfect third wheel behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, averaging 20.1 points and 7.8 rebounds in his first season with the Celtics. And while Boston is 6-1 without Porzingis this postseason -- after going 21-4 in games he missed during the regular season -- they could certainly use his floor-stretching and pick-and-roll defense against the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics were ultra-cautious with Porzingis during the regular season, and they won't rush him back at this point. But it sounds like his return is just around the corner, which will make the top-seeded Celtics even stronger as they look to bring a championship home to Boston.