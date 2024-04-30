Kristaps Porzingis will reportedly miss "several games" with calf strain

BOSTON -- Kristaps Porzingis has already been ruled out for Wednesday night's Game 5 between the Celtics and the Heat, and the Boston big man is likely going to miss at least a few more games with the calf sprain he suffered Monday night.

Following an MRI on Tuesday, Porzingis has been diagnosed with a right soleus strain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The soleus muscle is in the back of the lower leg and runs from just below the knee to the heel.

Porzingis has already been ruled out for Wednesday night, and is expected to miss "several games" with the injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Unfortunately, there is no word on the severity of the strain or any indication on when Porzingis may be able to return to action. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with the same injury and has been out of action for the last three weeks, though his strain may be more severe than the one Porzingis suffered during Monday night's Game 4 win in Miami.

Porzingis was hurt just ahead of halftime on Monday night, when he came up limping while trying to run a dribble-handoff set with Jaylen Brown. He had aggravated something a few plays prior, but stayed in the game.

His injury looked pretty serious in the immediate aftermath, as Porzingis raised his hand and asked to come off the court immediately. He limped off after a timeout on the floor and went straight to the Boston locker room, putting his jersey over his face as he winced in pain.

Porzingis arrived in Boston with a steep injury history, and the Celtics did everything they could to keep him healthy throughout the regular season. He played in just 57 games, with days off built in throughout the year and Boston taking an ultra-cautious approach any time a small ailment popped up. Porzingis missed five games in mid-March with a hamstring issue.

Now the Celtics will have to live life without Porzingis for at least the foreseeable future in a playoff setting, which will leave 37-year-old veteran Al Horford filling an even bigger role. Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman figure to see more action off the Boston bench with Horford sliding into the starting five.

"All of us, our mindset has to shift," Horford said after Monday night's win in Miami. "I talked to Luke and Xavier, and let them know that all of us have to be ready to step up and do a little more, because KP was playing so well defensively."

"It's next man up," said Jayson Tatum. "We just have to find a way to win each game."

Over his 57 games in the regular season, Porzingis averaged 20.1 points off 51.6 percent shooting (including 37.5 percent from 3-point range) to go with 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. In the first four games against Miami, Porzingis averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.

The top-seeded Celtics should be able to finish off the Heat without Porzinigis, and though his absence would make life a lot more difficult in a potential second-round matchup against either the Cavaliers or the Magic in the second round, Boston should still win either of those series too. This loaded Celtics team shouldn't use Porzingis' injury as an excuse not to make the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. And if they make it that far, the C's may get the big man back in action at that point.

To wrap this up on a positive note, the Celtics were 21-4 during the regular season when Porzingis was out.