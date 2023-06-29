Kristaps Porzingis believes his best years are ahead of him with the Celtics

BOSTON -- Kristaps Porzingis believes he's heading into the best years of his NBA career. He's happy those years will come as a member of the Boston Celtics.

It was clear that Brad Stevens really wanted Porzingis when he worked out a revamped three-team deal late last Wednesday night that cost him the longest-tenured Celtic, Marcus Smart. Sending out a player seen as the heart and soul for Porzingis is nothing to scoff at.

The 7-foot-3 big man was introduced at the Auerbach Center in Brighton on Thursday, beaming with elation and confidence that his best days are ahead of him. Boston was the perfect fit for him this offseason, and Porzingis believes he's the perfect fit for Boston.

"The opportunity to play for a really good team already, and to be able to add to that [made it an easy decision]," Porzingis told reporters.

The 10-year vet is coming off his best season in the NBA after averaging 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Washington Wizards. He was able to put up big numbers for the lowly Wizards, but what Washington couldn't offer him was a chance to win.

Now in Boston, he'll be on a big stage every night. He'll be playing for a team with title aspirations, and alongside a pair of All-NBA players in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Porzingis isn't looking to take anything away from Boston's established stars. He's eager to see how his game can help make everything easier on everyone.

"I want to come here to make life easier for those guys, hopefully with my skillset and talent I can take some pressure off those guys," he said. "I've come here to try to make this team better and I'm exited to play with such high-level guys who have been there year to year. I think it could be a great combination."

While last year was a great year for Porzingis, he believes that he's just now heading into his prime.

"I think these are the best years for a basketball player. You're physically there and mentally getting to a different level," he explained. "The work paid off for me. I really analyzed myself and it really paid off last season.

"I believe I have some great, great high-level years ahead of me," he added.

The Celtics very clearly wanted Porzingis this offseason, making him the team's priority. That just adds to his motivation and excitement to join the team in its quest for the franchise's 18th championship.

"It's the most exciting feeling you can get," he said. "It made it super easy and made [Boston] my favorite option. That fire that I got from that idea is going to gas me up for the rest of the summer and my time here."

While Porzingis is only signed through next season, the Celtics will reportedly try to work out a contract extension with him when their window to do so opens up next week.