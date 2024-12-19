Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis listed as questionable for Thursday night's game vs. Bulls

BOSTON -- Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis may not miss any time with his right heel injury. Porzingis is listed as questionable for Thursday night's tilt against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.

Porzingis suffered the injury in the first half of Boston's win over the Washington Wizards on Dec. 15. He left after playing just 11 minutes in that game and did not return, though he did make his way to the Boston locker room on his own.

The Celtics haven't played since Sunday thanks to the NBA Cup schedule, and the news on Porzingis has been positive throughout the week. He said the injury was "nothing major" on Sunday night, and head coach Joe Mazzulla added that the big man was considered "day to day" after he took part in some light shooting on Tuesday.

So it sounds like Porzingis has avoided a serious injury, which is always good news for Boston's walking mismatch. In his seven games this season, Porzingis has averaged 19.0 points off 48 percent shooting and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Celtics vs. Bulls

The 21-5 Celtics will welcome in the 12-15 Bulls for their second meeting of the season on Thursday night. Boston already has a win over Chicago, earning a 138-129 victory at the United Center to close out Group Play of the NBA Cup on Nov. 29.

That was Porzingis' second game of the season after he missed the first 17 games as he recovered from surgery on his rare leg injury that he suffered during the NBA Finals last June. He scored 21 points for the Celtics off 7-of-11 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and an assist in Chicago.

The Celtics are 5-2 with Porzingis in the lineup this season.

Two other Celtics players are listed as questionable for Thursday night's game: forward Sam Hauser (low back spasms) and reserve big man Xavier Tillman (illness, non-Covid).

The Bulls and the Celtics will tip off at TD Garden shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.