Kristaps Porzingis had an extremely positive update on his ankle injury

BOSTON -- The Celtics absolutely demolished the Heat in Miami on Thursday night, which was a joy to watch for Boston fans. What was not a joy to watch was C's big man Kristaps Porzingis limping off the court in the third quarter.

Luckily, Porzingis was in great spirits after Boston's 143-110 win (not a typo) and doesn't believe the injury is anything major.

Porzingis rolled his ankle while trying to block a shot by Bam Adebayo in the third quarter when he landed on the Heat forward's foot. Porzingis went down in a heap and eventually limped off the court and to the Boston locker room.

He was eventually listed as doubtful to return, so it was a good sign that a return was considered at all. He said that he could have played after getting some treatment in the locker room, but the team clearly didn't need him as the score kept getting more and more lopsided.

After the game, Porzingis said his ankle was "not too bad."

"It got me pretty good in the moment, but feeling pretty good now," he told reporters. "A sprained ankle is no big deal in general, so if the situation needed I would have played for sure. But at that point of the game, it was smart to sit out."

Porzingis said that he expected the ankle to swell up on the flight back to Boston, and added they should have a clearer picture of the injury on Friday.

"As of right now, feeling pretty good and staying positive," he said.

So it would appear as though the Celtics can breathe a sigh of relief. A major injury to one of the team's stars is really the only thing that can derail the 35-10 Celtics at this point, and they seemingly avoided any catastrophe on Thursday night.

Before leaving the blowout, Porzingis had scored 19 points in his 21 minutes, hitting six of his nine shots and going 3-for-4 from downtown.