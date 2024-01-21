Kristaps Porzingis scores 32 points, NBA-leading Celtics beat Rockets 116-107

HOUSTON - Kristaps Porzingis scored 32 points and the NBA-leading Boston Celtics beat the short-handed Houston Rockets 116-107 on Sunday night.

The Celtics improved to 33-10, rebounding from their first home loss of the season Friday night against Denver. Boston is 20-1 at home and 13-9 on the road.

Porzingis was 11 of 20 from the field and 6 of 11 from 3-point range. He added five blocks. Derrick White had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Jayson Tatum scored 18 points on 4-of-17 shooting and Jaylen Brown had 13.

Dillon Brooks led Houston with 25 points, hitting 5 of 15 from 3. Alperen Sengun had 24 points and Jalen Green added 16. Rookie Amen Thompson finished with 15 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

Less than 24 hours after beating Utah 127-126 in overtime, Houston played without Fred VanVleet (lower back), Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle), Jeff Green (calf), Reggie Bullock (lower back) and Tari Eason (leg).

Boston was without Al Horford (rest) and Jrue Holiday (right elbow sprain). Holiday's brother, Aaron, had 12 points and five assists off the bench for Houston.

The Celtics once again beat up on former coach Ime Udoka's new team. The Celtics routed the Rockets 145-113 in Boston on Jan. 13.

The Celtics outrebounded the Rockets 56-49 and had 17 offensive rebounds, helping them outscore the Rockets 23-10 in second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At Dallas on Monday night.

Rockets: Host Portland on Wednesday night.