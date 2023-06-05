Kowloon looking for old video of iconic Saugus restaurant for documentary

SAUGUS - The Kowloon is looking for your old video at the iconic Saugus restaurant for a new documentary.

They put out a plea on social media for "video footage from long-time customers taken at our restaurant."

Share your Kowloon memories with us! We are seeking video footage taken at Kowloon for a new documentary film.

Please send video files to:

kowloondocumentary@gmail.com#KowloonRestaurant#DocumentaryFilm#KowloonMovie#Saugus#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/mej7jq517r — Kowloon Restaurant (@KowloonSaugus) June 2, 2023

They're specifically looking for VHS and super 8 millimeter film.

The Wong family opened the restaurant back in 1958.

If you have video, you're asked to send it to: kowloondocumentary@gmail.com .