Kowloon looking for old video of iconic Saugus restaurant for documentary

SAUGUS - The Kowloon is looking for your old video at the iconic Saugus restaurant for a new documentary.

They put out a plea on social media for "video footage from long-time customers taken at our restaurant."

They're specifically looking for VHS and super 8 millimeter film.

The Wong family opened the restaurant back in 1958.

If you have video, you're asked to send it to: kowloondocumentary@gmail.com .

