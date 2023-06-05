Kowloon looking for old video of iconic Saugus restaurant for documentary
SAUGUS - The Kowloon is looking for your old video at the iconic Saugus restaurant for a new documentary.
They put out a plea on social media for "video footage from long-time customers taken at our restaurant."
They're specifically looking for VHS and super 8 millimeter film.
The Wong family opened the restaurant back in 1958.
If you have video, you're asked to send it to: kowloondocumentary@gmail.com .
