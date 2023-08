Man dies after car crash in Salem

SALEM - A man died after a car crash in Salem Sunday evening.

It happened on Puritan Road at 6:20 p.m. The badly damaged SUV could be seen in front of a home. The driver, 20-year-old Kory Ouellette of Salem, was killed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.