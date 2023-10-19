"Kool-Aid Man Challenge": Video shows people running through backyard fence in Raynham

RAYNHAM - Residents in Raynham may want to keep an eye on their backyard fences. People were caught on camera running through fences as part of a TikTok challenge.

It's called the Kool-Aid Challenge and is a play on the famous Kool-Aid Man commercials. Often the iconic character enters the ad by blasting through a wall or a fence. At least two homes in Raynham had their fences damaged.

"Three of them just backed up like you see in the movies, and just ran into the fence like you were breaking down a door. They just threw their bodies through it," said Jodee Viola, who had her fence blasted through.

Surveillance footage caught several people running clear through her fence late at night. Her family found it the next morning and thought it was the work of a bear.

A fence was broken in Raynham by people doing the "Kool-Aid Man Challenge". CBS Boston

"The only thing we could find on the slats were prints, and they weren't bear prints, they were my mini-doodle's prints that together made it look like a larger print," said Viola.

When their neighbors showed them the surveillance footage, they realized what really went down.

"We were able to see them arriving on foot from down the street, and surveying my backyard when I was right at the back of my house with my lights on," said Viola.

Viola contacted Raynham Police and shared the surveillance video with them. Her neighbor also had their fence damaged the same night.

"They had a lot of broken slats, and not only do they have to replace some of them, but will have to purchase new ones as well," explains Viola.