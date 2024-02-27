Kittery votes to demolish popular Maine outlets to make way for hotel, housing

KITTERY, Maine - The Outlets at Kittery will be demolished to make room for a hotel, apartments and a restaurant.

The proposed redevelopment would include the Outlets at Kittery Google Maps

The town's planning board approved the multi-stage plan on February 22. The developer, Two International Group will first build a 199-room hotel. The second stage will see a five-story, 107-unit apartment complex, and the third phase is the building of a 6,000-square-foot restaurant. The proposal said the tenant of the restaurant has not been determined yet.

The development will replace the Outlets at Kittery on Route 1, which abuts the Kittery Trading Post, which is not part of the development plan. Also untouched will be the Kittery Premium Outlets.

The development is expected to open in about a year. The Kittery outlets, which are just over the New Hampshire border, are popular destinations for Massachusetts shoppers.