Kitten with glass jar on its head rescued from Fall River streets

FALL RIVER -- A kitten with a glass jar stuck on her head has been rescued by Fall River Animal Control and the Animal Rescue League of Boston. The six-month-old cat, now appropriately named Buzz Lightyear, was seen wandering near Danforth Street where many other cats live on the street.

According to ARL, "it took a bit of time" but Buzz was eventually captured in a drop trap. "Although she could not smell with the jar on her head, the agent used food to lure two of Buzz's siblings into the trap and out of curiosity, she followed."

From there, an ARL agent was able to remove the jar, and Buzz was taken to the ARL's Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center. She is healthy and ARL has vaccinated and spayed her.

This six-month-old kitten had a glass jar stuck on her head. Animal Rescue League

"Buzz has settled into her new surroundings, however, because she is still learning to trust humans, she will need time for ARL staff and volunteers to help socialize the young cat, and she is not yet available for adoption," ARL said.

Other cats where Buzz was found will also be helped by ARL.