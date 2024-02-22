Watch CBS News
Firefighter suffers heart attack while battling fire at New Hampshire farmhouse

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

KINGSTON, N.H. - A firefighter that was battling a fire at a farmhouse in New Hampshire Wednesday night suffered a heart attack on scene.

The Kingston Fire Department said that the firefighter received CPR from first responders. He was rushed to Exeter Hospital and is now recovering.

The fire started just after 5 p.m. on Scotland Road at an old farmhouse. The fire also engulfed the owner's residence which was attached to the farm.

All the residents and animals made it out safely, but one dog died in the fire after escaping a firefighter's arms. 

The identity of the firefighter has not been released.

