Man accused of vandalizing Kingston church allegedly had ammo, writings on mass shootings in car

Ammunition found in car of man accused of vandalizing church, prosecutor says

KINGSTON - A man accused of vandalizing a historic Kingston church may face new charges after investigators say they found ammunition and references to mass shootings inside his car.

Jonathan White, 43, from Plymouth was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday. Assistant District Attorney Victoria Wood told the court that a search warrant executed on White's car found startling new evidence.

"Ammo that can go into an assault rifle style weapon. There were also writings referencing mass shootings and societal collapse," Wood said. "There was also a handwritten 'things to do list' found in this defendant's car that included get rifle and ammunition. There also was a reference to white violence."

Police first encountered White in the early morning hours of July 4th. They say he told them he was cleaning the building but then police realized that damage had been done to the Kingston First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church.

The vandalism included 200-year-old shutters ripped off the building, smashed antique glass, a fire extinguisher sprayed throughout the building, and both Black Lives Matter and pride flags burned.

Police say White returned to the scene while they were investigating. He allegedly tried to drive away but struck a street sign and was taken into custody.

He has been in a psychiatric treatment facility since the incident and will remain in custody pending a dangerousness hearing on July 19.