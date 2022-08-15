Watch CBS News
King's Hawaiian pretzel products recalled for possible bacteria contamination

BOSTON -- King's Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling its pretzel slider buns, pretzel hamburger buns, and pretzel bites. 

The company said it is a precaution after an ingredient in the pretzel products was recalled by supplier Lyons Magnus for a possible bacteria contamination. 

There are no reports of anyone getting sick. 

Anyone with these products should throw them out. 

For more information, visit the FDA's website

August 15, 2022

