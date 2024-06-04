Allergy sufferers beware: The pollen you don't see in Massachusetts is worse than the pollen you do

If it feels like pollen is worse this year in Massachusetts, it is. Here's why.

BOSTON - What's with the coating of pollen on everything, and how is it effecting people with environmental allergies?

Whether it is a film of greenish-yellow on your windshield, a dusting on your car dashboard, or a cloud of haze above the Boston skyline, the pollen in the air is hard to miss these days.

What kinds of pollen are floating through the air?

WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer Terry Eliasen says one of the culprits is pesky pine trees, dumping a lot of visible pollen.

"This is pine pollen, and basically late May through early June is the peak pine pollen season, so this is nothing unusual," Eliasen said.

Pine pollen granuals are very large, so they may not cause as many allergic reactions because they are difficult to get into the nasal cavity. But, Dr. Camellia Hernandez, the clinical director for the Division of Allergy and Immunology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, says pine is not the only pollen causing problems right now.

"It's really birch tree pollen, maple and oak trees that are primarily out there," Hernandez said. She said grass allergies are an issue right now, too.

Why is this pollen season so bad?

The season may feel worse than usual, but Hernandez says that is because it has actually lasted longer due to warmer temperatures.

"What you're really seeing is still a lot of tree pollen and the grass pollen at very high levels, and even the weed pollen is at moderate levels," Hernandez said.

Allergy sufferers know the frustrating symptoms: Runny nose, sneezing, congestion and itchy watery eyes. There are a lot of treatments for allergies, including medications and at home solutions. Eliasen says some relief is in sight with rain showers which are expected to arrive on Thursday.