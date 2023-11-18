Watch CBS News
Kinderfarms recalls all pain and fever products for children due to potential health risk

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Kinderfarms has announced a recall of all of their KinderMed pain and fever products for children due to an issue with the active ingredient, acetaminophen.

They announced that the voluntarily recall is due to acetaminophen instability. 

The two products being recalled are:

  • KinderMed Infants' Pain & Fever (2 fluid ounces/59 mL), (Acetaminophen - 160 mg per 5 mL), Oral Suspension
    UPC: 850001805698
  • KinderMed Kids' Pain & Fever (4 fluid ounces/118 mL), (Acetaminophen - 160 mg per 5 mL), Oral Suspension
    UPC: 850001805728

Acetaminophen can cause health issues such as, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and even jaundice at higher doses according to the FDA. Kinderfarms has received no reports of serious issues from the products so far. 

Customers can return the product to the place they purchased it for a full refund.

For more information about the recall visit the FDA website.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 11:21 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

