Watch CBS News
New England Living

Curated experiences at Kimpton Taconic boutique hotel in Manchester, Vermont

By Rachel Holt

/ CBS Boston

New England Living: Kimpton Taconic Hotel in Manchester, Vermont
New England Living: Kimpton Taconic Hotel in Manchester, Vermont 04:11

Sponsored by Kimpton Taconic Hotel

Surrounded by mountains in the picturesque village of Manchester, Vermont, Kimpton Taconic is a boutique hotel offering both classic and highly curated experiences for its guests. In the video above, host Rachel Holt explores the property and discovers what makes this one of the top hotels in the northeast.

Rachel Holt
Rachel-Holt-1024-1.jpg

Rachel Holt is a lifestyle reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 4:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.