Triathlete wins gold after heart transplant in Boston

BOSTON - Kim Dolan was living a full life as a wife, mom, pastry chef instructor and self-described "exercise fanatic."

"In order to be able to taste any of my sweets, and my students' sweets, I exercise like a fiend," Kim said.

Kim Dolan received her new heart at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. CBS Boston

An avid cyclist, Kim had competed in 15 triathlons and an ironman competition. But, in 2016, she went for a swim and was so winded, she barely finished one lap. Then, while hosting a dinner party, "I had to stop during the meal and go lay down, and that's just, it's unheard of," she said.

Kim went to the emergency room and was in severe heart failure.

"Inside of the muscle was all of these trabeculations and spongy-looking muscle that over time predisposes the heart to become weak and dilated and causes heart failure," said Dr. David DeNofrio, a transplant cardiologist at Tufts Medical Center.

Kim was diagnosed with a genetic condition called non-compaction cardiomyopathy. "My children and husband were just, 'She did an Ironman; what are you talking about?'"

Patients may not have symptoms for years, but eventually, the condition worsens. She was treated with medications and used an artificial device to keep her heart pumping.

Kim was diagnosed with a genetic condition called non-compaction cardiomyopathy. CBS Boston

Eventually, Kim needed a heart transplant. She received her new heart at Tufts Medical Center here in Boston.

"Our goal when we do a transplant is to get people back to some sort of normalcy, getting back to their lives doing what they love, and Kim is really doing that now," said Dr. DeNofrio.

It's been five years since Kim's transplant. Last summer, she took part in a competition for organ recipients and living donors. At 62, she won gold in the 5K and 20K bike races.

How did it feel for Kim?

"I think what it was is I'm back. I can do this again. I've done it."