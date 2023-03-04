Watch CBS News
Local News

Triathlete wins gold after heart transplant in Boston

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Triathlete wins gold after heart transplant in Boston
Triathlete wins gold after heart transplant in Boston 02:00

BOSTON - Kim Dolan was living a full life as a wife, mom, pastry chef instructor and self-described "exercise fanatic."

"In order to be able to taste any of my sweets, and my students' sweets, I exercise like a fiend," Kim said.

mallika-tufts-cyclist-1-sots-xd-new-02-frame-142.jpg
Kim Dolan received her new heart at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. CBS Boston

An avid cyclist, Kim had competed in 15 triathlons and an ironman competition. But, in 2016, she went for a swim and was so winded, she barely finished one lap. Then, while hosting a dinner party, "I had to stop during the meal and go lay down, and that's just, it's unheard of," she said.

Kim went to the emergency room and was in severe heart failure.

"Inside of the muscle was all of these trabeculations and spongy-looking muscle that over time predisposes the heart to become weak and dilated and causes heart failure," said  Dr. David DeNofrio, a transplant cardiologist at Tufts Medical Center.

Kim was diagnosed with a genetic condition called non-compaction cardiomyopathy. "My children and husband were just, 'She did an Ironman; what are you talking about?'" 

Patients may not have symptoms for years, but eventually, the condition worsens. She was treated with medications and used an artificial device to keep her heart pumping.

bump-c1-mallika-cyclist-transfer-frame-201.jpg
Kim was diagnosed with a genetic condition called non-compaction cardiomyopathy. CBS Boston

Eventually, Kim needed a heart transplant. She received her new heart at Tufts Medical Center here in Boston.

"Our goal when we do a transplant is to get people back to some sort of normalcy, getting back to their lives doing what they love, and Kim is really doing that now," said Dr. DeNofrio.

It's been five years since Kim's transplant. Last summer, she took part in a competition for organ recipients and living donors. At 62, she won gold in the 5K and 20K bike races.

How did it feel for Kim?

"I think what it was is I'm back. I can do this again. I've done it."

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 11:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.