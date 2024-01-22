Rescuers lead 23 lost skiers, snowboarders to safety in Killington, Vermont

KILLINGTON, Vt. - Rescuers hiked five miles in "frigid temperatures" to lead 23 lost skiers and snowboarders to safety in Vermont over the weekend.

Killington police said they were alerted at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday that between seven and nine people were lost in the backcountry. They soon learned after speaking with a search and rescue coordinator that there were actually 21 lost skiers and snowboarders, including six children.

With temperatures in the single digits, a dozen rescuers "hiked, snowshoed and skinned" to find the lost group and lead them out of the woods. The lost skiers and snowboarders were able to warm up in a fire department truck and the rescuers' personal cars.

Rescuers lead 21 lost skiers and snowboarders to safety Killington Police

Just as the rescue crew was ready to head home, they got another call about two more skiers who were lost in the backcountry. A six-person team went into the woods and brought the pair out safely at about 7:30 p.m.

Hours before the incident, Killington police reminded the public on Facebook to "stay in bounds" when venturing outdoors.

"With today's temperatures, getting lost or injured in the backcountry could become tragic," the department wrote.

Police did not say how the group got lost in the first place. The rescue team included members of Killington Search and rescue, the Killington Fire Department, Killington Resort ski patrol and Rescue Inc.